Lionel Messi’s favourite goal: How the Barcelona icon's shock header sunk Man Utd in the Champions League final

Considering the sheer number of goals Lionel Messi has scored in his career, picking a favourite is a futile exercise for most football fans. The Argentine sensation has left spectators, opponents and team-mates alike in awe with his dazzling strikes at every stage of his career.

Some goals stand out for their importance, such as his second in Argentina’s World Cup final victory over France in 2022. Others are remembered for their artistry: the solo run through Getafe that echoed Diego Maradona’s iconic goal against England; the time he treated the Real Madrid squad like training cones in the 2011 semi-final; or the magnificent opener against Athletic Club in the 2015 Copa del Rey final, when Messi escaped three defenders near the touchline and beat another before lashing into the net.

Among the abundant contenders for Messi’s greatest, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has one clear favourite: his header against Manchester United in the 2009 Champions League final.

"I’ve scored many goals that might have been even more beautiful and valuable - also because of their importance," Messi said in 2025, "but the header in the Champions League final against Manchester United has always been my favourite."

At 1.7m tall, the man nicknamed La Pulga (the Flea) has never been a prolific scorer of headers; before the European title decider in Rome he had only netted two in senior football. Yet, the goal produced one of the most memorable images of his career. In fact, there are three famous angles of the 21-year-old leaping high into the air to meet the ball as United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar stays rooted to the ground in astonishment. A few yards from Messi stands the towering Rio Ferdinand powerless to prevent the inevitable.

Messi’s finishing touch to Xavi’s cross in the 70th minute doubled Barca’s lead against the Red Devils and sealed the Champions League title, completing a treble in coach Pep Guardiola’s debut season.

For the 21-year-old forward, it was a defining moment in the year that established him as one of the world’s best players and suggested he could become the greatest of all time.



