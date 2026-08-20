Lionel Messi's Cornella capture, Cristiano Ronaldo at Almeria & the six biggest new club ownership projects being taken on by football's elite stars

Not too long ago, it was generally accepted that coaching and punditry were the two main routes to remain in football after retirement. But now there is a third option, and it's emerged as perhaps the most attractive of all: transitioning from a club employee to a stakeholder.

Elite level players benefitting from insane salaries and endorsement deals have the financial power to enter the ownership world in a sport that has become a multi-billion dollar global entertainment behemoth. Sir David Beckham is considered to be the man who popularised the trend by unveiling Inter Miami as a new MLS franchise in 2018 - a project he has since taken to incredible new levels with the capture of eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi and a host of other household names.

Alongside his former Manchester United team-mate Gary Neville, Beckham also leads a consortium that runs English League Two outfit Salford City, and his blueprint for success is now commonly copied or adapted. Indeed, his old Real Madrid colleague Ronaldo Nazario owns majority stakes in Spanish Segunda outfit Real Valladolid, while Barcelona icon Gerard Pique is at the helm of FC Andorra, who compete in the same division.

Elsewhere, ex-AC Milan and Inter striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a co-owner of Swedish top-flight side Hammarby, and Premier League legends Cesc Fabregas and Thierry Henry are both minority owners at Como in Serie A, with the former also currently leading the senior team as head coach. As football experts whose lives have revolved around the game, these former professionals are massive assets for clubs looking to reach new heights on and off the pitch.

More active players than ever are jumping on the bandwagon in a form of future-proofing for when it comes time to hang up their boots for good. Below, GOAL runs through the six biggest projects that are just getting off the ground, starting with a homecoming for Catalonia's favourite adopted son...