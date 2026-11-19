Emma Hayes has “Triple Espresso” back together for the game that could send the U.S. women’s national team to the 2027 World Cup.

Trinity Rodman, Sophia Wilson and Mallory Swanson are all on the 23-player roster Hayes named Wednesday for the Concacaf W Championship. The U.S. face El Salvador in the quarterfinals on Nov. 27, their first knockout match since the 2024 Olympics. A win would book their place in Brazil.

Naomi Girma, Jaedyn Shaw and Ally Sentnor all miss out again. Only six players on the roster have World Cup qualifying experience, and Angel City FC defender Evelyn Shores is the lone uncapped player.

Hayes said after the announcement that she’s rarely had all of her best players available at once. “When you bring players in, and they might be 50%, sometimes that’s not in the best interest of the group,” she said.

Ashley Sanchez earned her second straight call-up on the same day she was named NWSL MVP. She’d already won the Golden Boot with 20 goals, and now she has another chance to turn that club form into minutes with the USWNT. Croix Bethune, in and out of the squad over the past two years, is finding her rhythm at No. 10.

GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from Hayes’ qualifying roster.