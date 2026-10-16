‘We always know we will lose players’ - How Sweden’s Damallsvenskan copes with being the most popular market for transfers to the WSL and beyond

One can hardly blame Christian Lundstrom, the head of women’s football at Swedish champions Hacken, for pondering what the club’s first team might look like if Getingarna had kept all the players they have sold in recent years.

Led by a front two of Real Madrid’s Felicia Schroder and Arsenal’s Stina Blackstenius, with Lyon’s Johanna Rytting Kaneryd providing service off one wing, another Madrid star in Filippa Angeldahl in midfield alongside Manchester United’s Julia Zigiotti Olme and with Chelsea goalkeeper Livia Peng protected by defenders such as Milan’s Emma Koivisto and Anna Sandberg, another player who is now with the Red Devils, it would be quite a line-up.

But with Sweden’s Damallsvenskan no longer the best women’s league in the world, something it could lay claim to being 20 years ago when Marta was among its biggest stars, its place in the food chain has changed. Now, the rising talent in Sweden is prime for picking by bigger clubs in bigger leagues, and not just from Hacken.

The Women’s Super League shops in the Damallsvenskan more than any other division, bringing no fewer than 60 players to England from Sweden since the summer of 2022. Among them are Blackstenius, Frida Maanum, Smilla Holmberg and Kyra Cooney-Cross at Arsenal, Chelsea’s Nathalie Bjorn, Manchester City defender Rebecca Knaak and the Tottenham duo of Olivia Holdt and Cathinka Tandberg.

But it’s not just the WSL that has taken a liking to the league. FIFA’s latest transfer report showed that no division received more money in the 2026 summer window than the Damallsvenskan, which raked in a whopping $4.2 million (£3.2m) from just 30 transfers. The WSL ranked second on that list, but its $3.97m (£3m) came from 95 deals.

And yet, despite losing so much top talent so regularly, and often in the middle of a season, so many clubs in Sweden manage to bounce back, capably filling the huge voids left behind while remaining on track for their goals regardless of the setbacks. How, then, do they do it?