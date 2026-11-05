'Showing them what we're about' - Christian Pulisic and the USMNT's Golden Generation faced a trial by fire, but Cavan Sullivan and Co. are getting a different start

The players now known as the U.S. Men's National Team's Golden Generation didn't arrive with open arms. They arrived to scorched earth. After the failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, the USMNT effectively hit reset for the 2022 cycle. Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams were among the young stars handed the baton and told to run as far as they could, even if they tripped.
Many of those players are still around and, even in a post-2026 World Cup landscape, they're still crucial. Pulisic remains the face of the team. Adams is the group's captain. McKennie, Antonee Robinson and Sergino Dest are crucial pieces, as is Gio Reyna, who, at the tender age of 23, is now a veteran player. Others have been picked up along the way, names like Malik Tillman and Folarin Balogun, but the core of that group has remained for nearly a decade.
Meanwhile, a new core is arriving, too. During the team's first post-World Cup camp, Mauricio Pochettino called in 13 debutants, including eight teenagers. Cavan Sullivan, Mathis Albert and Julian Hall became household names as well as history-makers. And, for these upcoming November games, many of those young stars are back. In addition to all of the senior names above, Pochettino's latest squad includes eight of those 13 that played for the first time last month.
With the returns of Pulisic, McKennie and Balogun to the fold, this camp, even more than last one, is a meeting of generations. Pochettino is excited to see it
"The most important [thing] is the combination and to see the chemistry between them," the coach said. "For Christian and Mathis [Albert], this is the first time that they are going to be together, or McKennie with Cavan [Sullivan]. I think the combinations are something we need to see during the camp. From Monday, we are going to start to see the chemistry on the field, but off the field is very important, too."
So what does it all mean? Big picture, it means that the next generation will have it easier than the current one, largely because they'll have those role models to lean on in a way that their predecessors didn't.