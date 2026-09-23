Fined for wearing New Balance: Michelle Cooper’s response puts the NWSL’s ‘player-first’ footwear policy to the test
Michelle Cooper turned her NWSL fine into a cheeky marketing tool.
The Kansas City Current forward got fans talking in mid-August when she posted a screenshot of an email from the NWSL with the subject line “NWSL Discipline Notification” to her Instagram Story. The email informed her she had been fined for “use of New Balance-branded cleats.”
In response, she posted a second Story of herself playing in her sponsored New Balance boots with the caption, “Sooooo shop New Balance (we can have matching cleats)” and linked directly to the page where fans could buy them.
A fine for wearing the boots, followed by an invitation to buy them. See what she did there?
Cooper’s response was playful, but the issue behind it is more complicated: What happens when a player’s sponsorship deal runs into the league’s commercial rules?
Getting players paid - but at what cost?
The disciplinary notice stems from the footwear and goalkeeper glove “exposure agreements” the NWSL introduced during the 2026 season.
The TLDR: Footwear and goalkeeper glove brands must pay the league to have their logos visible in matches. That fee, described as around $100,000, is separate from the money companies pay players for individual brand deals, which must be worth at least $5,000 per player under the policy.
NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman has presented the program as a way to establish minimum standards for those deals.
“Part of the program is to actually create minimum standards for the players so that they get paid… We want our players to get paid by these brands.”
Getting players paid is a worthwhile goal. But there’s a gap between setting a minimum value for a sponsorship and making sure players can actually secure - or keep - one.
The policy does not guarantee every NWSL player a paid brand deal. And for companies already paying players, the additional league fee raises a question: Does continuing those partnerships still make financial sense?
Keep in mind, this policy was introduced midseason, when players already had sponsorship commitments. The NWSL Players Association has pushed back, arguing existing contracts should be grandfathered in. That would at least give Cooper and players in similar situations time to work out their next steps.
The players’ union wasn’t letting this slide, either. It filed a grievance challenging the policy’s enforcement, and, as The Athletic reported in August, the league couldn’t collect the disputed fines while that challenge was ongoing.
Blacking out the logo doesn’t solve everything
As of The Athletic’s August reporting, Adidas and Puma had joined the program alongside longtime league partner Nike. New Balance is a notable absence.
The league has also given players the option to wear blacked-out cleats with no visible logo, which some have started doing. That allows them to keep wearing their preferred footwear, but it doesn’t resolve the sponsorship problem.
Brand deals rely on players being a marketing tool. Without the audience identifying the cleat brand, how much value does that partnership retain?
That doesn’t mean every company will walk away. But it does create another expense for brands to weigh when deciding where to spend their sponsorship money - and another uncertainty for the players they support.
For smaller manufacturers, that could be a particularly difficult calculation.
Caddix, which sponsors Current defender Kayla Sharples, has spoken out against the policy. Founder Jack Rasmussen argued that his company already pays Sharples directly, while an additional payment to the league would not go directly to her. He described the policy as “a serious detriment to our business” within the NWSL.
Large, global corporations are better placed to absorb an additional fee. Smaller brands have fewer resources, and partnerships with individual players can be an important way for them to reach an audience.
If the cost of league access discourages those partnerships, where does that leave the players who might otherwise benefit?
That is the question the NWSL needs to answer. A minimum sponsorship payment offers protection to players who have qualifying deals. But what happens if the cost of entering the market leaves fewer brands willing to offer them?
What does a player-first approach look like?
Similar restrictions in other sports do not settle that argument. The NWSL needs to explain why this approach fits its players, its sponsorship market and this stage of its growth.
Berman has said, “Our vision for the NWSL is for it to be the best league in the world, not just the best women’s league.”
That ambition is worth having. But a policy that makes some player partnerships more expensive needs a clearer explanation of how those players stand to benefit.
Want to see another way of doing things? Look at England’s Women’s Super League, one of the NWSL’s biggest competitors for talent.
In 2025, WSL Football expanded its partnership with Nike to provide boots and goalkeeper gloves to players across the top two divisions who do not have personal endorsement deals. A league-wide Nike partnership, with equipment going directly to players who need it. There’s something to work with.
Closer to home, the USL Super League’s players union partnered with IDA Sports in 2025 to offer free cleats to every interested player.
Free boots don’t pay the bills, of course. They aren’t a substitute for a paid sponsorship. But these arrangements show that there are other ways to put footwear partnerships to work for players.
If the NWSL wants to sell its approach as a win for athletes, it needs to explain how charging brands an additional fee helps players land - and hold on to - their own deals. Otherwise, what exactly are the players getting out of it?
A fine for Cooper, free publicity for New Balance
Back to Cooper.
There’s a familiar marketing play here. Nike famously built a campaign around the NBA’s objections to Michael Jordan’s footwear. The details of that story have become tangled in sneaker lore, but the appeal is straightforward: Being told you can’t wear something can make people want it even more.
Cooper’s response gave New Balance exactly the kind of attention a footwear sponsor wants. She took a disciplinary notice and turned it into a sales pitch, with fans joining the conversation and tagging the brand.
That doesn’t prove the policy will drive players or sponsors away. It does show how awkward its application can look: A player promotes her sponsor, receives a fine and then uses that fine to promote the sponsor again.
The NWSL has a commercial interest in the brands appearing in its matches. Players have a commercial interest in the sponsorships they build, too. The challenge is making those interests work together.
Protecting existing contracts would be a sensible place to start. Explaining how the league fees benefit players - and how the policy accommodates smaller brands - would help, too.
Women’s sports have spent years building toward this level of attention and investment. The question now is how to turn that momentum into more opportunities for the athletes driving it.
Cooper found a way to make her fine work for her. The NWSL still has to make the case that its policy does, too.