Erling Haaland, Alexander Isak & the top 10 candidates to win the Premier League Golden Boot - ranked

Manchester City's goalscoring Terminator has claimed the award in three of the last four seasons, and his haul of 27 strikes in the 2025-26 campaign was five more than his nearest challenger, Brentford's Igor Thiago. Naturally, Haaland is the bookies' favourite to retain the gold trophy, but much could depend on how City adapt to life under new head coach Enzo Maresca, having waved goodbye to the beloved Pep Guardiola after a decade of unprecedented success.

Four-time Golden Boot winner Mohamed Salah has also left the Premier League, but Liverpool will hope that Alexander Isak can now step up to be their main source of goals after an injury-plagued debut season at Anfield. There will be plenty of other hungry, talented strikers aiming to dethrone Haaland, too, both from the pre-existing Premier League pool and the new arrivals in the summer transfer window.

The question is: who should be considered the frontrunner to claim the prize? Below, GOAL ranks the 10 leading candidates for this season's Golden Boot...



