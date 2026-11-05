Cristiano Ronaldo carried Portugal to their greatest heights - but living legend tainted his international legacy by waiting too long to call it quits

Portugal has a long and proud history of producing world-class players, from Eusebio to Paulo Futre, and the two most successful members of its 'Golden Generation', Luis Figo and Rui Costa, were both still representing the national team when Ronaldo made his debut.

It quickly became clear, though, that the skinny, fleet-footed winger was different to all of those that came before him. And it wasn't so much a question of talent - even though Ronaldo had plenty. It was more about his insatiable will to win that fuelled a relentless pursuit of perfection.

"I've never seen a player hungrier than him," Rui Costa once told Tuttosport. "I played alongside Cristiano at the Euros in 2004 and he was just a kid. But we all knew that he would become a Ballon d'Or winner."

Ronaldo's remarkable drive didn't just propel him to the upper echelons of the game, though; he dragged Portugal with him. Before he came along, the Seleccao's best result at a major international tournament was a Eusebio-inspired third-placed finish at the 1966 World Cup. A matter of months after his first appearance for Portugal, Ronaldo had helped them reach the final of Euro 2004, with his thrilling performances earning him inclusion in the Team of the Tournament at just 19. Two years later, he played his part in Portugal reaching the semi-finals of the World Cup in Germany.

Truth be told, Ronaldo never really produced the kind of show-stopping performances he was capable of on the game's grandest stage. There was a stunning hat-trick against Sweden in the 2014 play-offs, and another against Spain at Russia 2018, while he's the only man to have scored at six World Cup tournaments - but that piece of trivia is more a reflection of his remarkable longevity than any meaningful impact made on the tournament itself. As has been repeatedly pointed out, he only managed one goal in the knockout stage, and even that was a penalty against Croatia earlier this year.

It is very easy to argue, though, that Ronaldo is the greatest player in the history of the European Championship.