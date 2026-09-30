Cristiano Ronaldo should abandon awkward Portugal cheerleading role - it's time to follow Lionel Messi's lead & retire

Ahead of Portugal's Nations League clash with Wales last week, Cristiano Ronaldo was asked if he considered retiring from international football after the 2026 World Cup, to which he responded: "Yes I did. Of course, I'm always thinking on my decisions, my future, the present also. I'm a thinker. You have to think. This is why you see me here now. It means I will continue.

"I had a conversation with our president, with our coach. I still believe that I'm able to help the national team to reach what they want, and will finish when I feel like I'm not doing anything here. I think I can give to the national team my support, not only through the goals, but also outside of football. This is a new young generation. But for me the basic point is to be able on the pitch to score the goals and to help the team win games."

Clearly he didn't think hard enough, because he hasn't lived up to that "basic point" in three successive major tournaments. Ronaldo only scored once in five appearances at the 2022 World Cup, and failed to find the net at all in the same number of games at Euro 2024. He hit three goals at the 2026 World Cup in North America, but two of them came in a 5-0 group-stage rout of a poor Uzbekistan side, and the other was a penalty in Portugal's controversial round-of-32 win over Croatia - the only time he touched the ball in the box in his 81 minutes on the pitch.

Ronaldo was completely ineffective in the games against Morocco, France and Spain that ended Portugal's journey at those tournaments. But because he is who he is, the team revolved around him. Everyone else must do everything within their power to get the ball in for Ronaldo to finish, and they must also do his running for him.

There was a time when that approach made sense, because Ronaldo - who, it would be remiss not to highlight, has a phenomenal record of 146 goals in 234 caps - was the most deadly striker on the planet, but it could be argued he hasn't held that unofficial title since 2018. The decline of one of football's true greats has been sad to watch, and it's inexplicable that he is still clinging on to relevance at 41. No one beats Father Time, not even a superhuman athlete like Ronaldo. Fortunately for Portugal fans who acknowledge the fact he is standing in the way of progress, though, it would appear that the new manager of the team will not pander to his ego.