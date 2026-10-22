Champions League Rondo: Are PSG in trouble after injury crisis? Is it time for Michael Carrick to leave Manchester United? And are Real Madrid contenders?

Tom Hindle: Nah - if only because where do Man United go next? There's one obvious answer, and that's Antonio Conte. Not sure how much you know about Conte, but he tends to do this thing where he arrives, wins something, makes enemies everywhere, and then leaves the club in an absolute dumpster fire. Want to make United worse long term? There's your formula. Nope, the problems here are deeper. United need a rebuild throughout. The squad is (mostly) too old. The structure is a mess. Everyone likes to have a go at the owners for being bad, but what about the people in decision-making positions, who spend the ample money that the (supposedly bad) owners give them?

Ryan Tolmich: Probably, but that doesn't mean things will get any better. It's hard to fathom why any top coach would actively want this job given how toxic it's all gotten. Coaches like Ruben Amorim don't get enough time to see things out. Coaches like Carrick are turned on rapidly even after overachieving just last season. It's all a big mess, but Carrick also doesn't look like the coach to lead Manchester United out of it, which means he's also likely the latest coach to become a victim of that mess.

Alex Labidou: This might be unpopular, but the answer is no. Yes, Carrick has been thrown into the fire and, at times, looks out of his depth. But stop me if this sounds familiar: another manager takes over at United, struggles and becomes the face of problems that run much deeper.

From David Moyes to Jose Mourinho to Ruben Amorim, no manager has been spared United’s toxicity. This is a club where the rot extends well beyond the decay at Old Trafford.

And here’s a factor that gets overlooked. The Premier League might not want to hear it, especially with Manchester City’s financial case hanging over the league, but United - the league’s biggest brand - have never seemed to recover psychologically from their neighbors’ rise. The proximity, the relentless success, the constant comparisons - all of it has created pressure United haven’t been able to handle.

United have made plenty of their own mistakes, but City are living in their heads. It might take a massive points deduction to loosen that psychological grip. Not convinced sacking another manager will.