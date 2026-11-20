The final international break of 2026 is now in the rearview mirror, which means that all eyes are on Europe's top leagues. For American fans, all eyes are on one game in particular, though, and it does not include a U.S. Men's National Team star.

Manchester United's clash with Liverpool headlines this weekend's games, and that applies doubly so in America due to the presence of a certain Argentinian manager: Mauricio Pochettino. While the former USMNT boss begins life at his new club, some of his former players face big games, too.

From in-form stars in Italy to winning streaks in England, there are plenty of storylines to watch with Americans this weekend. Fresh off two big wins over Haiti, all of those who were in camp arrived back in Europe with a little extra spring in their step, but there's still that big question: can they make it translate?

GOAL takes a look at the biggest storylines for Americans Abroad...