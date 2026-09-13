Americans Abroad: USMNT star Christian Pulisic returns with a bang while Sebastian Berhalter and Jack McGlynn shine in the Championship
While there were goals aplenty from the Americans in English soccer's second division, the eyes of American soccer fans were on a 45-minute run out in Serie A.
Christian Pulisic returned to action this weekend, and his return was the storyline of American soccer. This was no mere cameo, though. Playing alongside U.S. Men's National Team teammate Yunus Musah changed the game and directly helped Milan earn a point from a Serie A clash with Lazio.
There were consequential performances in the Championship, too. Sebastian Berhalter continued his electric start to life at Middlesbrough, while Jack McGlynn's start at Stoke got a whole lot better with a big goal from the USMNT midfielder.
So, without further ado, here's a closer look at this weekend's Americans Abroad.
Pulisic makes his return with assist
Pulisic is finally back, and he ensured that he made his presence felt.
After several weeks of watching from the sidelines, the American star came off the bench against Lazio with AC Milan trailing 2-0. He helped change the game, assisting Milan's opening goal in the 65th minute before the Rossoneri equalized two minutes later. It was exactly the type of start Pulisic needed in his first game since the USMNT's loss to Belgium at this summer's World Cup.
He wasn't alone, though. Yunus Musah also put in a shift in midfield when he entered the fray at halftime, doing his part to change the game for good. Diego Moreira, who scored both goals, will rightfully get the headlines, but the American stars played a big role in getting Milan a point that, at halftime, looked so unlikely.
All eyes were on Pulisic, though, in his first appearance of the season, and he used that appearance to remind everyone that he's a real difference-maker for this Milan team.
Berhalter's brace for Boro
Berhalter's early success at Middlesbrough doesn't seem to be a fluke, particularly after he put in his best performance yet with a brace this weekend.
Berhalter scored Boro's first two goals in a chaotic game against Norwich, one that ended with seven goals between the two teams. In the end, Boro finished with four of those seven thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Ashley Phillips.
It was Berhalter, of course, who stole the show with his pair of finishes, which came in the fourth and 36th minutes. Aidan Morris, meanwhile, started next to Berhalter in the heart of midfield. Max Arfsten, meanwhile, came off the bench in the 73rd minute when the game was still very much in the balance. Ultimately, Boro got the win with the three Americans all on the field for the final whistle.
The win puts Boro in fourth in the Championship table, one point behind the three teams behind them with a game in hand on each. Promotion seems to be on the table, and Berhalter's start to the season is a big reason why.
McGlynn opens account with a stunner
If you've followed Jack McGlynn's career at all, you could probably guess what his first Stoke City goal looked like. McGlynn doesn't score cheap ones, and his finish on Saturday wasn't a cheap one by any stretch.
In stoppage time of the first half against Watford, McGlynn had his first real moment of magic with Stoke. After beating a defender, McGlynn struck a shot to the far post, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance as it sailed into the back of the net. For those who have followed his career, it was a familiar sight, as McGlynn has made a habit of scoring stunners with his left foot. This one, though, was with his right, showing that McGlynn does have plenty of tools at his disposal.
Although an untimely injury prevented him from making his real push for a World Cup spot, McGlynn is still just 23 and could play a big role for the USMNT this cycle. Goals like this weekend's are momentum boosters, too, which is exactly what someone like McGlynn needs to begin the road to 2030.
Busio assists, but goes off injured
The good news? Gianluca Busio provided another assist, his second in as many games. The bad news? He limped off injured shortly after, which could halt the early-season form he's been building in Serie A.
Busio looked unable to put weight on his foot as he limped off just before halftime in the eventual 4-2 loss to Fiorentina. Busio had set up the opening goal of that loss, assisting Akor Adams for a finish in the 22nd minute. Adams' finish was fantastic, but so was the driving run and pass from Busio that preceded it.
On current form, Busio has certainly made his case for a USMNT call-up in September. That will now depend on this weekend's injury, which could be a real blow to a player who has been playing at an incredibly high level.
Moments you might have missed
+ Malik Tillman came off the bench to provide an assist on the equalizing goal in a 2-2 draw against Noahkai Banks and Augsburg.
+ Gio Reyna played 91 minutes in Strasbourg's 1-1 draw with Monaco. Folarin Balogun, meanwhile, missed out due to injury.
+ Tim Weah continued to serve as captain with a 90-minute effort, but Marseille weren't able to pick up points in a 1-0 loss to Rennes.
+ Ricardo Pepi was rested with only a bench appearance while Sergino Dest played 90 minutes in PSV's 4-1 win over Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday.
+ Cole Campbell played the first half of Elversborg's 2-1 loss to Bayern Munich.
+ Tyler Adams played 82 minutes of Bournemouth's 2-2 draw with Brentford before being forced out with an apparent cramp.
+ Chris Richards started while Zavier Gozo came on late as 10-man Crystal Palace fell to Ipswich Town.
+ There was nothing between Liverpool and Fulham as Antonee Robinson played 90 minutes for the latter in a scoreless draw.
+ Johnny Cardoso came on as a substitute as Atletico Madrid scored two goals late in a win over Real Sociedad.
+ It was an ugly day for Joe Scally and 10-man Borussia Monchengladbach, who were hammered, 5-0, by Freiburg.
+ Mark McKenzie started in defense as Toulouse erased a two-goal deficit to earn a draw at Lorient.
+ Tanner Tessmann played the final three minutes of Lyon's 0-0 draw with Paris FC.
+ John Tolkin came off the bench in 10-man Holstein Kiel's 1-0 loss at Heidenheim.
+ Diego Kochen made a save in Lyngby's 1-1 draw with Sonderjyske.