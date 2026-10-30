Americans Abroad: Christian Pulisic targets Milan derby glory as Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson collide

From a derby day in Italy to some massive all-American matchups in England and France, this weekend promises fireworks for the U.S. Men's National Team's top stars.
Two games could reshape the race at the top of Serie A this weekend, and three Americans could have a say in how they unfold. Milan need a derby win over Inter to keep pace, while Juventus look to bounce back against Napoli. For Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah, the stakes are clear. These are the games that can define a season. Which American can leave his mark?
Elsewhere, a suddenly surging Bournemouth, led by Tyler Adams, will face off with Brenden Aaronson and Leeds in a clash of two Premier League teams punching above their weight. And, in France, Tim Weah and Mark McKenzie will do battle in Ligue 1 for good measure.
GOAL takes a look at the biggest storylines for Americans Abroad.