Zulfahmi Arifin replaces Shakir Hamzah in Lions squad

Coach Tatsuma Yoshida called up Zulfahmi Arifin to replace Shakir Hamzah in the 23-strong squad to face Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan

Singapore National Team Coach Tatsuma Yoshida called up Zulfahmi Arifin to replace Shakir Hamzah in the 23-strong squad to face and Uzbekistan in their third and fourth Group D matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022™ and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) 2023 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 campaign this month.

FA defender Shakir, 27, has withdrawn from the squad due to injury. captain Zulfahmi Arifin, 27, last turned out for the Lions in June this year in a friendly against Myanmar. He has amassed 42 caps and scored one goal for Singapore.

The Lions will play Jordan in an international ‘A’ friendly in Amman on 5 October as preparation for the match against Saudi Arabia on 10 October in Buraidah, before returning home to face Uzbekistan at the National Stadium on 15 October.

The match against Saudi Arabia will be broadcast LIVE online on Mediacorp’s Toggle platform at toggle.sg.