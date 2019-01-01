Zimbabwe's Kadewere continues goalscoring run in Le Havre win over Lens

The Zimbabwe international stretched his tally to six goals after four outings in the French second division

Tino Kadewere continued his fine goalscoring run in Ligue 2 with a brace which helped Le Havre fight back to a 3-1 win over Lens on Saturday.

Kadewere returned to action for Paul Le Guen's side after serving a one-game suspension in their League Cup defeat to Clermont on Tuesday.

He continued to prove his accuracy in the Ligue 2 this season by converting all five his shots on target to goals.

5 - Tino Kadewere a trouvé le chemin des filets sur chacun de ses 5 tirs cadrés en Ligue 2 cette saison. Tueur. @HAC_Foot pic.twitter.com/OU8NjOsfvY — OptaJean (@OptaJean) August 17, 2019

The 23-year-old inspired the Dean club's fightback with his equaliser to cancel out Guillaume Gillet's opener in the 66th minute.

Article continues below

Moments later, the Zimbabwe forward put Le Havre ahead with his sixth goal of the season in the 79th minute before Barnabas Bese wrapped up maximum points for the visitors six minutes before the end of regulation time.

The victory extended Le Havre's unbeaten run to four games in the second-tier as they climbed to the third spot in the league table.

They host Grenoble Foot 38 at the Stade Oceane in their next league outing on August 23.