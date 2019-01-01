Zidane gets his house in order as Madrid show character and quality in statement Sociedad win

The Blancos passed a major test on Saturday, as Luka Modric and Federico Valverde impressed while each scoring a goal

This could prove a huge win for , in the context of their season and in Zinedine Zidane’s second reign.

Los Blancos came from behind to earn a convincing 3-1 victory over on Saturday, pulling level with at the top of .

Curiously it shared traits with the Catalans' narrow 2-1 win over earlier in the day, although the feeling after the champions’ match was very different.

Barcelona’s scraped three points betrayed the fact that coach Ernesto Valverde is still struggling to make the team click while he looks for their best line-up and system.

Madrid’s triumph, however, was an indication that Zidane may have found his.

Real Sociedad have been one of the surprise packages of the season and, it’s fair to say, have played better football than any other side.

Led by Real Madrid loanee Martin Odegaard, the Basques offer exciting, attacking football, and the Norwegian playmaker will be pleased with his personal display in front of his parent club.

This was his first appearance at the Santiago Bernabeu since May 2015, when he became the club’s youngest ever player at 16 years and 157 days. The fans applauded him warmly on Saturday, conscious he may one day return to star for the club.

Odegaard proved tricky for Madrid to handle and indeed Real Sociedad dominated the opening stages, taking the lead after just two minutes.

Sergio Ramos suicidally passed the ball back towards his own goal, straight to Willian Jose, and the Brazilian easily beat Thibaut Courtois before slotting home into the empty net.

It was the worst possible start for Madrid and they were pinned back by Real Sociedad, who had the wind under their wings.

However the hosts showed character and quality to turn the game around.

They dug deep to avoid a second goal, with Courtois denying Willian Jose, before Modric’s excellent cross was expertly finished by Karim Benzema, using his shoulder to power the ball home.

The Fede Valverde and Modric midfield combination looks promising, and although Toni Kroos is a big enough name to make Zidane think twice, this blend seems to have the qualities Madrid need, with battle-axe Casemiro behind.

And that was before Valverde scored the second goal; fed by Modric, his deflected effort nestled in the corner of Alex Remiro’s net.

Madrid began to dominate the match and, on what was eventually a superb day for Los Blancos, even Gareth Bale began his rehabilitation.

The Welshman’s gesture of posing with that flag, ( . Golf. Madrid. In that order) during the international break angered Madrid fans and they hit him with a barrage of whistles as he warmed up and came on.

A few going against the grain applauded and Zidane slapped him on the back before he replaced Brazilian winger Rodrygo.

“Rodrygo. Vini. Lucas. Bale. In that order,” read a banner held up by one angry Madrid fan in the crowd.

While supporters might take a while to come back to Bale’s side, his team-mates are already on board. They know he can help them achieve their goals this season.

Zidane doesn’t agree with the fan's sign either, clearly, leaving Vinicius Jr. out of the squad entirely, with Bale on the bench in his stead.

Bale played a part in the third goal, a nice team move which led to Benzema teeing up the excellent Modric to lash home with aplomb. The forward silenced some of the jeers with an energetic, exciting cameo.

Yes, there is still mileage in the Bale saga. Yes, Eden Hazard is still not the star he was billed to be. Yes, Ramos made a terrible error - and if not him, it always seems like someone else in Madrid’s defence will instead - but this victory was a statement.