Zambia's Racheal Kundananji joins Kazakhstan queens BIIK Kazygurt from Indeni Roses

The Zambia international has teamed up with the Kazakhstan champions after successful medicals

Racheal Kundananji has joined Kazakhstan champions BIIK Kazygurt on a two-year-long loan deal from Indeni Roses.

The forward was hugely impressive for Indeni Roses in 2018 as she scored 21 goals in 18 games to help them to Zambia's Copperbelt Women League success.

The 18-year-old also starred for the Shepolopolo at the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations in as she scored three goals in three games.

On Monday, the Zambian star, who confirmed her move to Kazygurt, expressed her eagerness to excel after agreeing on personal terms with the Shymkent based outfit.

"I am very happy to secure my first professional contract abroad," Kundananji told Goal.

"It's a dream come true for me. All I need to do is to settle down well and work hard to help the team.

"The club management and my colleagues have been really nice and wonderful to me. They welcomed me very well.

"I want to win the UEFA with the team. It will be tough, but I think that it's possible. I look forward to giving my best anytime."

Article continues below

Kazygurt have failed to progress past the Round of 16 in the Uefa Women's Champions League in 11 attempts and will hope the forward's signing improves their chances.

Having sealed her move, the forward becomes second Zambian to secure a professional contract abroad after Barbara Banda in October 2018.

Following her arrival in Kazakhstan, Kundananji is expected to travel with the rest of the team for a training tour in in coming days.