Zambia U23 vs Nigeria U23: TV channel, live stream, squad news and preview

After making a false start against Cote d’Ivoire, Imama Amapakabo's men must defeat the Southern Africans to put their Olympic dreams back on track

face Zambia in a must-win Africa U23 Cup of Nations Group B fixture on Tuesday evening.



The reigning African champions made a losing start against Cote d’Ivoire, losing by a lone goal courtesy of Silas Gnaka’s second-half strike.

To stand a chance of making it to the semi-finals, they must defeat the Southern African team at the Al Salam Stadium, Cairo.

Beston Chambeshi’s men held to a 0-0 draw in their first outing, and a win for them will boost their hopes of a knockout place.

Game Zambia U23 vs Nigeria U23 Date Tuesday, November 12 Time 19.00 PM WAT / 20.00 GMT

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Nigeria, the match can be watched live on SuperSport and will be streamed on the Caf Youtube Channel

Nigeria TV channel Online stream SuperSport 9 Caf Youtube

Nigeria TV channel Online stream - Premier Sports HD

Squads & Team News

Position Nigeria U23 Goalkeepers Adamu, Galadima, Osayi Defenders Chukwudi, Sincere, Ozornwafor, Anthony, Ndah, Atavti, Stephen Midfielders Ibrahim, Dele-Bashiru, Udo, Adam, Okechukwu, Muyiwa, Nwakali, Faleye Forwards Okonkwo, Awoniyi

Position Zambia U23 squad Goalkeepers L. Banda, Chooma, Mweene Defenders Nyondo, Chali, Mayembe, S. Sakala, Kamanga, Chiluya, Nyondo Midfielders Kandela, Sunzu, Kangwa, E. Banda, Mwepu, Lumbiya, Chisala Forwards Daka, B. Banda, Chilufya, F. Sakala, L. Banda

Match Preview

Nigeria went to 2019 as one of the competition’s favourites following their triumph in 2015, however, a defeat to Cote d’Ivoire has put them on the brink of an early exit.

Against Zambia, Imama Amapakabo’s men know that anything short of victory will see them fail to defend their title. Not only that, they will miss out on qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Coach Beston Chambeshi is aware of the West Africans’ predicament, however, he disclosed that his boys are battle-ready.

“Nigeria are like a wounded lion, it will not be an easy match,” he told the Caf website.

“They will give everything for the victory but we are prepared to face them.”

This sentiment was also echoed by defender Prosper Chiluya, who had expressed his desire to play in the Olympic Games before the start of the championship.

“Facing Nigeria won’t be a walk in the park,” he said.

“They need a win, the same applies for us. The coach will put a suitable strategy, and we are ready to deliver."

Nigeria will be boosted with the arrival of captain Okechukwu Azubuike and Taiwo Awoniyi. The duo missed the opener owing to club commitments.