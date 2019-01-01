Zambia Super League: Jesse Were’s Zesco thrashed by Zanaco

The rivals have shared the Zambian domestic title between themselves in the past five seasons

Zesco United suffered their worst Zambian (ZSL) defeat of this season courtesy of a 4-1 drubbing by rivals Zanaco in a Group A match at Lusaka’s Sunset Stadium on Saturday.

Cameroonian midfielder Souleymanou Moussa, Zimbabwean winger Tafadzwa Rusike, Chitiya Mususu and Ernest Mbewe all found the back of the net for the hosts.

John Ching’andu’s strike for Zesco 20 minutes from time was not enough to inspire Team Ya Ziko to a comeback as they failed to win for the fourth straight match.

Zesco appears to have hit a bad patch in a run that includes three draws and Saturday’s defeat, to drop down to fifth spot in Group A of the league.

Led by Kenyan star Jesse Were, who partnered Lazarus Kambole upfront, Zesco dominated possession but were let down by their forward play.

That was in stark contrast to Zanaco who, despite inferior ball possession, were prolific in front of goal

The result saw Zanaco maintain their grip at the top of the table, where they are tied on 26 points with second-placed Lusaka Dynamos but enjoy a superior goal difference.

Article continues below

Zanaco remained on course to reclaim the ZSL title, which they last won in 2016, while Zesco's title defense appears to be in tatters.

Interestingly, both sides have been crowned Zambian champions seven times before and have shared the league title between themselves in the past five seasons.

In that period, Zesco have however dominated with four crowns while Zanaco have just one.