Zaha sets Premier League record as Crystal Palace defeat Manchester United

Crystal Palace winger Wilfred Zaha has written his name in the Premier League history books thanks to his goal against Manchester United on Sunday evening.

The Cote d’Ivoire international found the net in the first half as the Eagles defeated the visiting Red Devils 1-0 at Selhurst Park.

Just 37 minutes into the clash, Zaha outmuscled Diogo Dalot before firing a low shot into the bottom left corner past goalkeeper David De Gea.

No player to have previously played for the Old Trafford side in the Premier League has scored more goals against them in the competition than the 29-year-old.

United stepped up their game in the second half, but it was Patrick Vieira’s side who looked threatening when in possession.

Conor Gallagher could have doubled the advantage on the hour mark but his strike went inches off the left post.

A few minutes later Tunisia international Hannibal Mejbri was close to restoring parity for Ralf Rangnick’s side but his fine drive was saved by goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

At the end of 90 minutes, Crystal Palace held their nerve to secure all points at stake to end the 2021-22 campaign in the 12th position with 48 points to their credit.

Man-of-the-match Zaha was in action from start to finish as well as Ghana international Jeffrey Schlupp, while Senegal international Cheikhou Kouyate was introduced for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi in the 67th minute.

Nigeria prospect Eberechi Eze was thrown into the fray for Odsonne Edouard in the 79th minute, whereas, Ghana’s Jordan Ayew was an unused substitute.

In his post-match reaction, Zaha disclosed the quality of Palace’s squad meant it is an exciting time to be at Selhurst Park.

“You’ve just got to look at the team and the people on the bench,” he told the club website.

“I think it’s the most exciting Palace squad we’ve ever had. The likes of [Eberechi] Eze, Michael [Olise], and JP [Mateta], there are numerous players. The future’s bright.

“I’m very happy we managed to get the three points. Obviously last game of the season games can go where people just go through the motions, but I’m glad we managed to get it over the line.

“It was a little bit inconsistent, but I was happy we managed to at least get a goal to put us in front and then anything else is a bonus, so I’m glad we got it over the line and got the three points.”