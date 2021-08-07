Zaha at the double as Crystal Palace beat Watford

The Ivorian winger scored in each half as Patrick Vieira’s Eagles silenced the Hornets to end their pre-season campaign in style

Crystal Palace defeated Watford 3-1 in their last pre-season game on Saturday, with Wilfried Zaha finding the net on two occasions.

A goal in each half by the Cote d’Ivoire international propelled the Eagles to a commendable win over the Hornets at Selhurst Park.



Playing in front of their supporters, Patrick Vieira’s men began the game on a brilliant note as their strikers caused a moment of panic for Watford defenders marshaled by Willam Troost-Ekong.

Palace were in firm control of proceedings early on. Zaha was close to putting his side ahead when he looked to volley a lobbed James McArthur cross, albeit, the African miscued his chance leaving goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann unflustered.

On the other end, the visiting side’s first chance at goal saw Jeremy Ngakia float a goal-bound cross which Cheikou Kouyate knocked behind as Peter Etebo headed too high.

In the 29th minute, Palace were provided a big opportunity to take the lead as the referee pointed to the penalty spot after Zaha was fouled in the box by Danny Rose.

The Cote d’Ivoire international stepped up to take the ensuing penalty but it went wide of Bachmann.

Emmanuel Dennis almost leveled matters for the Vicarage Road giants. Sadly, his well-taken free-kick was saved by Vicente Guaita with Cucho Hernandez’s rebound hitting the woodwork.

Zaha completed his double in the 54th minute. The winger unleashed an unstoppable shot from 10 yards after cutting inside from the left and surging forward.

Seven minutes from full-time, substitute Troy Deeney – who replaced Nigeria’s Dennis - reduced the deficit courtesy of a deflection to put his team back into the game.

Watford’s ambition of ending the fixture on a no winner, no vanquished note faded into thin air as Christian Benteke restored Palace’s two-goal cushion three minutes later.

The Belgium international jumped in the box before sending a header past Bachmann as the Eagles ended pre-season on a winning note.



Crystal Palace begin their English top-flight campaign with an away game at Chelsea, while Watford host Dean Smith’s Aston Villa.