'You've played a part in my progression' - Chelsea new boy Ziyech pens emotional farewell to Ajax

The Moroccan playmaker will be joining Frank Lampard's side at Stamford Bridge on July 1

new boy Hakim Ziyech has sent his farewell note to and thanked the Dutch outfit for his career progression ahead of his move to next month.

Back in February, the 27-year-old signed a five-year deal with the Blues after the Premier League side agreed a £33.3 million deal with Ajax, which could rise to £36.6 million with add-ons.

The move which takes effect from July 1 brings an end to the Ziyech's four-year stint in Amsterdam and he is ready for his first adventure outside the shores of the in his football career.

During his four years at the Johan Cruyff Arena, the Morocco international was named Ajax Player of the Year for three consecutive seasons, and he had a hand in 110 goals (49 goals and 71 assists) across all competitions.

He also helped Ajax reach the Uefa final in 2017 where they lost to and the semi-final of the in 2019 where they bowed to Hotspur on away goals after a 3-3 aggregate score, amongst numerous domestic feats.

Ziyech described Ajax as the best club in the Netherlands, and he expressed pride to have featured in their recent history.

"The last 4 years were amazing. I don’t even know where to start for expressing how I’ve experienced this journey," he wrote on Instagram.

"I guess making the Europa League final, making the Champions League semi-final, winning the Johan Cruijff Schaal, winning the KNVB Beker, winning the Eredivisie and becoming football player of the year says enough about how beautiful these years were.

"I want to thank everyone at Ajax for making this next step possible. You have all played a part in my progression over the last years. I hope you are proud of that, at least I’m proud to have worn the jersey of the best team in the Netherlands. Until we meet again."

Ziyech's arrival in London is expected to boost Chelsea for silverware in the 2020-21 season with star Timo Werner also bound to join Frank Lampard's team.