Young out to make history at Inter as he treads same path as fellow former Man Utd star Ince

The versatile defender swapped life at Old Trafford for that at San Siro during the winter transfer window and intends to land titles in Italy

Ashley Young is looking to make history at , with the former star determined to get his hands on major silverware as he follows in the footsteps of Paul Ince.

The versatile international took the decision to swap Old Trafford for San Siro during the January transfer window.

At 34 years of age, he is approaching the end of a distinguished playing career.

Ambition continues to burn bright, though, in a man who enjoyed Premier League, , League Cup and success with United.

He is determined to add to his medal collection in Italy, with Young telling Inter’s official website: “I’ve always watched Italian games, since I was a child, it always intrigued me and I wondered if one day I’d have the opportunity to play in it, and now here I am.

“Experiencing this club day after day is incredible and I hope to contribute to its success.

“I think about the players who have worn this shirt and the trophies that this club has won and I’d love to be part of this club’s great history.”

Fellow former United star Ince was unable to get his hands on a trophy while with Inter, but the combative midfielder is held in high regard by the Neraazzurri and has set a high bar for any Englishmen treading a similar path.

Young added: “My attitude is to take to the pitch and give 100% by putting myself at the service of the team and the coach, that’s what I’ve always done and what I want to keep doing.

“I remember when Paul Ince came to Inter, the fans loved him. The passion he showed on the pitch and his desire to win were incredible.”

Young should prove to be a useful asset for Inter and Antonio Conte as he is capable of operating in a number of different positions.

He is now more at home in a full-back berth than flying down the wing, with a change of pace having allowed him to prolong his playing days at the very highest level.

Young said: “I’ve been able to change and reinvent myself several times in my career, in part because I’ve had coaches who understood that I could cover different positions across the pitch.”

Prior to Serie A action shutting down amid the coronavirus pandemic, Young took in seven appearances for Inter - recording two assists and opening his goal account.