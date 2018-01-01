Young Boys vs Juventus: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Massimiliano Allegri's side will look to secure a first-place finish in Group H with a win against the Swiss club, who sit bottom of the table

Juventus travel to Switzerland for a game which is likely to cement their qualification as group winners.

Group H has been one of the most entertaining groups in the competition this season with Manchester United's late goals against Juventus and Young Boys taking the battle for first place down to the final matchday.

Elsewhere, United play Valencia but the result at the Mestalla will not matter if Juventus beat Young Boys.

Game Young Boys vs Juventus Date Wednesday, December 12 Time 8pm BST / 3pm EST Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial) .

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream Univision Deportes fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on BT Sport Extra and streamed on the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport Extra BT Sport app

Squads & Team News

Position Young Boys players Goalkeepers Woelfli, Von Ballmoos, Marzino Defenders Camara, Von Bergen, Garcia, Wuethrich, Benito, Lotomba, Seydoux, Mbabu, Kronig Midfielders Bertone, Sulejmani, Sow, Shick, Aebischer, Teixeira, Lauper, Sanogo Forwards Ngamaleu, Fassnacht, Assale, Nsame, Hoarau

Young Boys have numerous injury worries. Jordan Lotomba, Gregory Wuthrich, Djibril Sow, Steve von Bergen and Miralem Sulejmani are all out with injuries for this match.

Confirmed Young Boys starting XI: Wolfli, Mbabu, Ali Camara, Benito, Garcia, Sow, Lauper, Aebischer, Ngamaleu, Hoarau, Fassnacht.

Position Juventus players Goalkeepers Szczesny, Pinsoglio, Perin Defenders De Sciglio, Chiellini, Benatia, Bonucci, Cancelo, Rugani, Sandro, Barzagli Midfielders Pjanic, Matuidi, Can, Bentancur, Bernardeschi, Spinazzola, Khedira Forwards Ronaldo, Dybala, Costa, Cuadrado, Mandzukic

Andrea Barzagli and Sami Khedira are both injured heading into this game.

Paulo Dybala and Blaise Matuidi have been dropped to the bench for this game, with Federico Bernardeschi and Douglas Costa coming into the starting XI.

Juan Cuadrado and Daniele Rugani are also back in the team.

Confirmed Juventus starting XI: Szczesny, Cuadrado, Rugani, Bonucci, De Sciglio, Douglas Costa, Betancur, Pjanic, Bernardeschi, Mandzukic, Ronaldo.

Betting & Match Odds

Despite being away from home, Juventus are heavy favourites heading into this game, with bet365 pricing them up at 4/11. Young Boys are a massive 9/1 and a draw is priced at 17/4.

Match Preview

This should be as routine a win as they come for Juventus.

There is a significant gulf in class between the two sides and Cristiano Ronaldo could extend his lead over Lionel Messi in the all-time Champions League top scorers list.

Juventus need only a point to secure a first-place finish in Group H but if they are playing anywhere near their best they should pick up all three.

The Italian giants look set to increase their stranglehold on Serie A as they sit eight points clear of Napoli after just 15 games.

They will be shifting a lot of focus onto the trophy that has eluded them for the past decade and their summer acquisition of Ronaldo sees them in a stronger position than ever to go on to lift the cup.

Young Boys are looking even more dominant that Juventus in their domestic league, The Swiss side are 19 points clear after 17 games and the title looks a foregone conclusion before Christmas.