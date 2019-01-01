‘You'll forever be in our hearts’ - Chidozie Awaziem pays tribute to former Nantes teammate Emiliano Sala

Messages of sadness, support and condolences have poured in on social media since as the footballing world mourns the tragic passing of the player

Following the shock that gripped the footballing world after news of Emiliano Sala's death broke, his former teammate and Nigeria international Chidozie Awaziem has joined a host of others to pay tribute .

On January 21, a Piper Malibu aircraft conveying Sala and pilot David Ibbotson disappeared, with the 28-year-old heading to Cardiff from Nantes after completing a club-record transfer from the Ligue 1 outfit.

After weeks of search, Dorset Police, on Thursday, confirmed that the striker's body was found in the plane's wreckage , with the families of Sala and Ibbotson notified.

Awaziem whom, on loan from Porto, played alongside Sala at Nantes last season, also left some words for the late Cardiff City forward.

“You will forever be in our hearts. RIP Emi,” the Super Eagles and Rizespor defender posted on Instagram.