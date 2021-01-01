'You haven't seen it but some of the players have' - Solskjaer claims he is 'worst loser' at Man Utd

The Portugal star is notorious for his on-field displays of emotion, but his manager claims to hate losing even more

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he is the worst loser at Manchester United, even surpassing the highly expressive Bruno Fernandes.

The Portugal star wears his heart on his sleeve on the pitch, and isn't shy about showing his frustration when things aren't going the Red Devils' way.

But the club's manager said he is an even worse loser than Fernandes – though he admitted he doesn't express his emotions in such a public fashion.

What was said?

"If you are at Man Utd and enjoy losing, you are at the wrong place," said Solskjaer.

"I don't show my frustration maybe so much as Bruno but I think maybe I am the worst loser at the club. You have probably not seen it but some of the players have."

Solskjaer backs Tuchel over Hudson-Odoi substitution

United will face Chelsea on Sunday in an important Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

Solskjaer is relishing the chance to face his opposite number Thomas Tuchel – and backed the German boss over a controversial call he made last weekend.

Tuchel introduced Callum Hudson-Odoi as a half-time substitute against Southampton, only to take him off the pitch in the 75th minute.

“Thomas is one of these coaches who loves football, knows his football and has the team very well prepared for every game," Solskjaer said.

Article continues below

"Managers live by results and if you feel something has to change, you change it.

"You have got to make some tough decisions because at the end of the day it's down to results, which are down to the manager. It doesn't really matter if it's someone who has played 75 minutes or 30 minutes."

Further reading