‘You have to take your chance’ - Robben advises Bayern target Hudson Odoi

The veteran winger says the youngster must take a “big step” in order to achieve his dreams

Arjen Robben believes Chelsea teen Callum Hudson-Odoi needs to take his “chance” amid interest in Bayern Munich to acquire the attacker.

Hudson-Odoi’s future has come under speculation as his lack of playing time with the Blues has made the teenager hesitant to renew his contract, which expires in 2020.

There is a thought Hudson-Odoi could follow in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho, who departed Manchester City for Borussia Dortmund and has become one of the most productive players in the Bundesliga at age 18.

Bayern Munich has looked to pounce, as Goal understands the reigning Bundesliga champions have tabled four bids for Hudson-Odoi, the latest worth £35 million ($45m) for the 18-year-old winger.

That fee would indicate Bayern see Hudson-Odoi as a player who can contribute right away and Robben, who will be departing the German club at the end of the season, thinks that when an opportunity to comes along, it behooves a player of the youngster’s talent to take it.

“He is one of the best (young players) in Europe,” Robben told beIN Sports. “You are better off getting your chance and if you get that chance then you have to take it.

“For young players, it’s always the same. First, you have to take the big step to achieve it. Become a professional football player at the highest level, get into the first team, get your place.

“Then, second, which can be more important, what’s sometimes missing is that you have to stay there. Staying there is often more difficult than actually becoming a footballer in the first place.

“You have to to prove it, game after game, season after season and don’t be happy.

"Don’t just be happy when you achieve something little or small.”

Chelsea have been fighting hard to keep hold of Hudson-Odoi, with manager Maurizio Sarri saying he thinks it would be best for the teen to remain at Chelsea.

In addition, Goal can confirm the Blues will report Bayern to FIFA if they find evidence the Bundesliga champions made an illegal approach to Hudson-Odoi.

An illegal approach would constitute contacting the player, family or their representatives without the permission of the team that holds their registration.