'You don't forget a coach like Klopp' - Immobile says he was 'lucky' to play under Liverpool manager at Dortmund

The Italian striker struggled during his one season at Westfalenstadion but says he is grateful to have worked with the German tactician

striker Ciro Immobile is grateful to have played under Jurgen Klopp at , describing the German coach as "someone you do not forget".

Immobile was brought to Dortmund by Klopp in 2014 as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski but scored just 10 goals in 34 games before heading to the following year.

He again struggled in front of goal at Sevilla but has since revived his career at the Stadio Olimpico, scoring a combined 103 goals in the last four campaigns.

More teams

However, the international is disappointed things did not work out for him across his one season playing under now- boss Klopp at Dortmund.

"Klopp leaves something behind for you. You don't forget someone like him," he told Sport Bild.

"I was lucky to be able to play under him. He's a super emotional trainer. Someone for whom you fight for every ball.

"He demands that of you too, and you can see that in his behaviour on the sidelines."

Asked why he struggled to make an impact with BVB in 2014-15, Immobile said: "I think that I just moved to Dortmund at an inconvenient time as far as the team was concerned.

"With Klopp, BVB became champions in 2011 and 2012 and then came second twice. After the first half of my season there, we were second from last in the .

"That meant young, foreign players being left out. I don't think Klopp didn't see any quality in me, but in this difficult phase he put more trust in players he already knew and could rely on."

Immobile won the European Golden Shoe last season after scoring 36 Serie A goals for Lazio, two more than star Lewandowski in the German top flight.

The 30-year-old is honoured to have finished ahead of such esteemed company and labelled closest challenger Lewandowski as the best player in the world.

"If I could vote at the Ballon d'Or, I would give him my vote," he said.

Article continues below

"What makes me particularly proud is that I won the Golden Shoe with two more goals than him. For me, he was always a role model.

"When it comes to the best number nine in the world, the names Lewandowski, [Luis] Suarez or [Karim] Benzema always come up.

"To be mentioned in the same breath as them and to have scored more than these strikers is incredible for me."