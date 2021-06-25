'You can’t rule out anything' - Werner's agent quizzed on Chelsea to Bayern Munich transfer

The German forward has spent just one season at Stamford Bridge and is not expected to return to his homeland just yet

Timo Werner's agent admits "you can't rule out anything" as a future reunion with new Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann is speculated on for the Chelsea striker.

One testing campaign has been spent at Stamford Bridge by the Germany international, with only 12 goals scored by a man whose prolific record when arriving in England had hinted at much more.

Champions League glory was savoured with the Blues, but questions have been asked of Werner's contribution and how long he could stick around in west London - especially as Bayern have been linked with him in the past and now have the former RB Leipzig coach in their dugout.

What has been said?

"Some top clubs from Europe wanted him. FC Bayern was there too. But in the end Timo decided on Chelsea," Werner's representative, Karlheinz Forster, told the Sport1 podcast Meine Bayern-Woche.

Quizzed on whether the 25-year-old could take in a second spell working under Nagelsmann, Forster added: "You can’t rule out anything, but if I had to assess it at the moment, then I would say very clearly that Timo will stay at Chelsea.

"He feels comfortable there. A move will not be an issue in the foreseeable future.

"Julian let Timo play in a different position at Leipzig. A bit like Thomas Muller at Bayern.

"Julian and Timo appreciate each other. Of course, I don’t yet know what will happen in three or four years. Football is fast moving."

The bigger picture

Werner is tied to a long-term contract at Chelsea through to the summer of 2025.

He was expected to become a go-to option for the Blues in a central striking berth, but that role has not been nailed down.

Fellow countryman Kai Havertz has operated down the middle under Thomas Tuchel, despite building his reputation as a deep-lying playmaker, and various transfer targets are being mooted for the Premier League heavyweights.

Article continues below

Many of those are proven number nines, with Chelsea said to be in the mix for the likes of Tottenham star Harry Kane and Borussia Dortmund starlet Erling Haaland.

Fierce competition for places would also be found if a move to Bayern were to be made, with the Bundesliga champions continuing to lean heavily on Polish superstar Robert Lewandowski when it comes to finding inspiration in the final third of the field.

Further reading