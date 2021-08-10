Yoane Wissa: Brentford sign former Lorient forward

The Bees have added the 24-year-old to their squad as they continue to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2021-22 campaign

English Premier League side Brentford have announced the signing of Yoane Wissa from Ligue 1 side Lorient.

Signed for an undisclosed fee, the DR Congo international was handed a four-year contract with the option of a further year.

With this development, the former Angers and Ajaccio star will stay in Thomas Frank’s squad until 2025.

During his three-and-a-half years with the Merlucciidaes, he contributed 37 goals, with 17 assists, in 128 outings.

“Brentford FC have signed Congolese international winger Yoane Wissa on a four-year contract, with the option of a further year, subject to international clearance,” a statement from the Premier League side read.

“The 24-year-old completed his move from Ligue 1 side Football Club Lorient-Bretagne Sud, better known as FC Lorient, earlier today, Tuesday 10 August, for an undisclosed fee.”

Meanwhile manager Frank is pleased to have the utility player in his team while stating the attributes that informed his signings.

“Wissa is someone who fits many different positions for us. He can play as a winger, as a number 10, and as a striker,” he told Brentford website.

“He has that pace and power which we think is really important to be a threat in behind. He has a good ability to take on players and create overloads.

“He also has good pressing abilities; he will need to learn our style of play but he fits the pressing criteria we want from a winger, a striker, or a number 10.

“He had one good season in Ligue 2 and one very good season in Ligue 1 and now we look forward to developing him further.

“I’m sure that he will help the team. He is a very good character as well; everyone knows that it is very important for our culture that we only get good characters in. He is very keen to come in and help the team and we are very keen to get him in.”

Wissa will wear jersey number 11 when the 2021-22 season commences. Also, he becomes the fourth African at London’s Brentford Community Stadium.

Others include Frank Onyeka (Nigeria), Julian Jeanvier (Guinea), and Tariqe Fosu (Ghana).