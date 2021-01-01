Yaya Toure sends message to Sol Bamba after cancer diagnosis

The Ivory Coast international has started chemotherapy after he was confirmed to be suffering from Non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Former star Yaya Toure and fans have sent get well messages to defender Sol Bamba after his cancer diagnosis.

The Championship club confirmed the international is suffering from Non-Hodgkin lymphoma and has begun chemotherapy.

Bamba is currently spending his fifth season with the Bluebirds, having teamed up with the club from in the summer of 2016.

The 35-year-old has featured in more than 100 games for Cardiff and played a key role in their promotion to the Premier League in 2018 before their relegation.

The centre-back has played six times for the Bluebirds this season across all competitions before the setback.

Bamba’s compatriot Toure, his supporters and former clubs have taken to the social media to wish the defender a quick recovery.

Thinking of you @Sol14Bamba and sending you all my strength 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/60sV1Sy3tp — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) January 12, 2021

SOL BAMBA TOP MAN / LEADER / A GENTLEMAN & ALWAYS GOT TIME FOR THE FANS💙💙 GET WELL SOON SOL,YOU CAN BEAT THIS 🙏🙏💙💙 Sol With My youngest daughter Tilly & her best friend Ella 💙💙🙏 pic.twitter.com/RONIR79ynn — Annis Abraham (@AnnisAbraham) January 11, 2021

Awful news about Cardiff defender Sol Bamba being diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Just wanted to put this out there to show my support for him. He was a leader that inspired me when I watched him often when Cardiff were in the Premier League. Wishing Sol a full recovery.❤️ — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) January 11, 2021

Sad news about Sol Bamba. Wishing him a strong recovery. He’s by all accounts one of the nicest footballers you’ll ever meet. — Salim Masoud Said (@salimosaid) January 12, 2021

Ivory Coast and Cardiff City defender Sol Bamba has been diagnosed with Cancer as he begin chemotherapy.



YOU ARE A HERO BAMBA, YOU WILL ALWAYS WIN. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iHBcn2wivM — Amos Joseph #FootballersConnect (@communeamos) January 11, 2021

Former Ivorian 🇨🇮 defender Sol Bamba has been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma & has started undergoing chemotherapy.



The 35-year old featured for the Elephants at the Beijing 2008 Olympics and AFCON 2012. He’s been playing for Cardiff City. Quick recovery.



📷: @GettyImages pic.twitter.com/jAetJvN3zJ — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) January 12, 2021

Sol Bamba brought so much joy and excitement to our family for a couple of weeks back in February 2019. So sad to hear the news tonight and praying for a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/ncST2W9A5p — Phil Bushby (@bushby_p) January 11, 2021