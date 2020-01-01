Yakubu Aiyegbeni: How NFF, Everton and fans celebrated Super Eagles legend at 38

Birthday wishes have poured in for the former Nigeria international from the national football governing body and his appreciative supporters

The Football Federation (NFF), and fans have taken to social media to celebrate with Yakubu Aiyegbeni on his birthday.

The centre-forward, who is also known as ‘the Yak’, was born in Benin City on November 22, 1982, and is celebrating his 38th birthday.

Aiyegbeni enjoyed success with club and country during his professional career, which spanned over two decades.

More teams

The attacker has been sent heartfelt messages by the Nigeria football governing body and the Toffees, while the forward’s supporters have also wished him well as he reaches a new age.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Happy birthday to the Yak. Have a good one pic.twitter.com/s1yq7Fu5hn — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) November 22, 2020

Feed the Yak and he will score!



Happy 38th birthday to Yakubu! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/pGM11vjkdw — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) November 22, 2020

Happy Birthday to former striker Yakubu who is 38 today. The Nigerian international famously scored a hat-trick against of course. 🎂💙https://t.co/QmwDOuzanl pic.twitter.com/Kzzdd7quaF — Everton FC News (@LivEchoEFC) November 22, 2020

Happy 38th birthday to the highest-scoring Nigerian in the Premier league.



Yakubu a.k.a Yak as many call him.

🎂🎈🎉

pic.twitter.com/ELbIN7xFDT — Mimi Fawaz (@MimosaFawaz) November 22, 2020

Aiyegbemi made 57 appearances for the Super Eagles and scored a number of amazing goals during his time with the national team.

The attacker helped the West Africans finish third at three outings, in 2002, 2004 and 2010.

Aiyegbemi also featured at the 2010 World Cup in , where he missed an open goal from three yards against in the last group game.

Although he later scored a penalty in the encounter it was not enough to help Nigeria advance in the global tournament.

The forward remains the third-highest all-time goalscorer for the Super Eagles with 21 strikes to his credit.

Aiyegbeni started his career with Gateway in 1994 and also played for Nigeria Premier League side Julius Berger, before moving abroad to continue his development.

On leaving Nigeria, he joined Maccabi Haifa and won two Israeli Premier League titles with the club before he moved to to team up with Portsmouth.

He became an instant hit in the English Premier League, where he starred for , Everton and .

Article continues below

Aiyegbeni last featured for Coventry City before his retirement from active professional football in November 2017.