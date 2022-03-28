Barcelona star Fridolina Rolfo says praise for the women’s side from Xavi is something that has pleased the whole squad – and that she and her team-mates want to show the world how good they are against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Xavi described Barca Femeni as “an example for the men’s team” after their league title triumph two weeks ago, Jonatan Giraldez’s side winning the trophy with a 100 per cent record.

After a tough first leg in the Women’s Champions League quarter-finals against the club’s traditional rivals, Rolfo wants to back that praise up this week as the competition’s next round of games get underway – Barca to play theirs at a sold-out Camp Nou.

What has been said?

Xavi lauded Giraldez’s team earlier this month, saying: "For several years [the women's team] have been showing us the way with how they play, how they compete and the hunger they have despite winning everything last year.

"We have been watching them and it's a wonder to see them play. They are leading the way in the same way as the Dream Team did in their day or as Pep [Guardiola's] Barca side did later. They are an example for the men's team."

Asked about those comments on Monday, speaking to media ahead of Wednesday’s game, Rolfo said: “That's something the club are striving for - the playing style that we want to play, the typical Barca style.

“Of course, it's something that makes us happy and I hope we can show the world and for women's football how we want to play and how good we are. That's the main goal.”

Barca won the first leg of the quarter-final with Real Madrid 3-1, but only after the hosts went 1-0 up and competed with them like few teams have in the past two years.

“I think it was good that we got this game because we were not happy with the first half,” Rolfo explained. “We were not playing well. We talked about it at half-time and we changed some things. I think we really showed a great mentality in the second half and got out there and were really performing.

“Hopefully, we learned the lesson. Real Madrid, they were good - I don't know if it was a surprise, we know it's a great team, but if we compare it with the week before, it was another team that showed up there, if I have to say it like that.

“It was tough, but I'm really happy that we could change the game, turn it around in the second half and we were performing really well. Hopefully, we learned something from this.”

‘A sold-out Camp Nou is a dream coming true’

The return leg will be much different to any game these Barcelona players have played, as it will not only allow them to play in front of fans at Camp Nou for the first time, but the club has also sold all of the tickets. It did so in just four days, too.

The spectacle it could be is something Rolfo admits she cannot help but think about this week, adding: “It's something we're really looking forward to and it's something I think about often.

“It's a game that every footballer wants to play. You're practising for these games. For me, it's a dream coming true already, before the game started. I'm really excited.”

