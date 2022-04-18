'WWE you know where I am' - Leicester star James Maddison channels Edge with TikTok 'spear' video
Nick Khairi
Getty
In his latest viral TikTok video, Leicester City's James Maddison took inspiration from WWE legend, Edge, to recreate his iconic ‘spear’ move, as he took down his friend in true ‘Rated R Superstar’ style.
The video plays with the soundtrack of Michael Cole's classic WWE commentary, which refers to Edge's return to the sport at the 2020 Royal Rumble event and his subsequent spear on fellow WWE athlete McIntyre.
Maddison also accompanied the video with a cheeky caption of “WWE you know where I am….”
