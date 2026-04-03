Wout Weghorst seems to owe his 50th international cap for the Netherlands to a special text message

Wout Weghorst came on as a substitute last Friday under national team manager Ronald Koeman during the Netherlands’ friendly against Norway (2-1). As revealed in Friday’s edition of De Telegraaf’s Kick-Off, his appearance came about in a rather unusual way.

Weghorst was celebrating a milestone, as it was his fiftieth international appearance for the Oranje. Especially for the occasion, the towering striker had hired a skybox at the Johan Cruijff ArenA for the people who have meant a great deal to him during his career. Weghorst gave a short speech to the guests after the match.

Journalist Steven Kooijman shares 'a lovely anecdote' about this in the podcast. 'I happened to be up in the far north this week with Joop Gall, a friend of Erwin Koeman. Joop was Weghorst’s coach at FC Emmen.'

“All of Weghorst’s former coaches were there. Including those from TSG Hoffenheim and so on. But then Brian Brobbey was brought on by Koeman. At that point, they thought: this isn’t going to happen for us. And what did Gall do then? He grabbed his phone and sent a text to Erwin Koeman.”

Kooijman continues: “I don’t know if it helped, but just before the end, Weghorst came on after all. Much to the relief of the entire skybox.” The Dutch national team triumphed 2-1 against Norway after falling behind early on.

A few days later, Weghorst was again brought on as a substitute by Koeman, in the closing stages of the match against Ecuador (1-1) at the Philips Stadion. The Ajax striker was unable to help the Oranje secure a victory.

The 33-year-old Weghorst now has 51 international caps to his name. In that run, he has scored fourteen goals. Weghorst will find out at the end of May whether he has been included in the Netherlands’ final World Cup squad.