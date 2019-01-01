U17 World Cup

'Worst U17 team ever?' - Nigerians react to Golden Eaglets' World Cup exit

Following the country's exit from the competition in Brazil, football fans expressed displeasure with the performance of Manu Garba's boys

Nigeria were sent packing from the Fifa U-17 World Cup after a 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands on Tuesday.

Sontje Hansen's hat-trick condemned the West African nation to defeat in their Round of 16 fixture at the Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico.

The Golden Eaglets' string of unconvincing performances, coupled with their exit from the tournament in Brazil left football enthusiasts to question the tactical prowess of the team's technical crew.

Manu Garba's boys lacked co-ordination in the defence and also lacked cutting edge to put the ball into the back of the net.

Their campaign for a sixth world title in Brazil came to an end with a record of nine goals scored, nine goals conceded in four matches.

