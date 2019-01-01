Worried Sarri hoping for 'change of mentality' at Juventus

The Italian manager is eager to see his team finish the group stage in style, despite having secured their place in the last 16

Maurizio Sarri wants to see signs of a "change of mentality" from against on Wednesday.

The Bianconeri's place in the knockout stages is already clinched heading into matchday six, with Sarri's team guaranteed top spot in Group D.

Juve have won four and drawn one in Europe so far, continuing Sarri's impressive personal run in continental competition after he led to success last season.

But his side are second in and lost for the first time this season against at the weekend, meaning Sarri sees room for improvement even in a fixture they need not win.

"We know that we have to work to do better, but we are calm," Sarri said.

"We need a spark, but that can be many things. We've got to move the ball quickly and not defend too deep after we've taken the lead. It's important that we always try to control the game.

"These are all things that represent a change of mentality at Juventus, so they do not come automatically. We've seen them in moments, for example the first half in Rome [against Lazio]."

Sarri wants his side to demonstrate a strong mentality in their performance, even with their passage already secured as Leverkusen still hope to overhaul for second spot.

"The first time I was contacted by the Juventus hierarchy, I asked how come they only managed three points in the final Serie A games of the season," he said.

"I said it would be a bad sign of their mentality if they justified it with the fact the Scudetto had already been won.

"We have the privilege and the honour of playing in the Champions League. I expect a strong and focused performance, because there are always objectives. I ask for a performance, then the result can come or not."

Juve trail by two points in the Serie A standings after 15 matches - and face in Turin and on the road before the Christmas break.

They will also travel to to take on Lazio in the Supercoppa Italiana on December 22.