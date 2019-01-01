World Cup winner Kante wants Chelsea to add to his trophy haul

Having collected major silverware on a regular basis over recent seasons, the French midfielder is looking for that run to continue in 2019

N’Golo Kante admits to having got a taste for major honours, with the Premier League and World Cup winner determined to help Chelsea to more silverware.

The France international has enjoyed a remarkable run of success over recent years.

Having helped Leicester to their stunning title triumph in 2016, he then repeated that feat during his debut campaign at Stamford Bridge.

New heights were then scaled in 2018 as, fresh from helping the Blues to an FA Cup win, he conquered the world with his country.

Kante is back on the trophy trail this season, with Chelsea through to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup and about to start the defence of their FA Cup crown against Nottingham Forest.

The 27-year-old hopes he will have more cause for celebration over the coming months, telling reporters: “Does winning all those trophies give me the hunger to get more this season? Yes, of course.

“The last few years have provided some beautiful memories for me.

“There have been beautiful achievements of winning titles with my team-mates. I hope to continue in the same way.

“Even if we had ups and downs with Chelsea last year, because we didn’t get into the top four, we finished well with the FA Cup.

“Following that, by winning the World Cup with the national team was a beautiful way to end 2017-18.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be my best year in football but for sure it will be something I will not forget.”

Kante may get the chance to help Chelsea edge a step closer to another success on Saturday when they welcome Championship side Forest to Stamford Bridge.

If he is to figure in that contest, then he will likely do so in the more advanced midfield berth he has been pushed into by Maurizio Sarri this season.

Few could have predicted that one of the finest exponents of the holding role would be the subject of a tactical tweak, but the affable Frenchman insists he has no issue with his manager’s demands.

Article continues below

“It is a position I played in back in Caen, so I already knew it a little bit,” Kante said.

“I enjoy playing there.”

Kante already has three goals to his name for Chelsea this season, with that return leaving him just one short of matching a previous personal best recorded during his time in the French third tier with Boulogne.