World Cup Qualifiers: Cranes will make Uganda proud vs Rwanda – Sredojevic

Uganda coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has promised the country maximum points from their 2022 Fifa World Cup matches against Rwanda.

The Cranes will face Amavubi in the first meeting on Thursday at Nyamirambo Stadium in Kigali before they return home three days later for the second battle at St Mary’s Kitende in Kampala.

Ahead of the battle with their neighbours, the Serbian tactician, who is yet to win a match since making a return to the Cranes, has promised to deliver positive results against the Amavubi.

“We are looking forward to having positive performances against Rwanda, both in Kigali and at home,” Sredojevic told reporters in Kampala as quoted by Football 256 before the squad of 25 players boarded the plane to Kigali.

“The passion and the patriotism of the players is very high and they are ready to make Ugandans proud. With due respect to Rwanda, our target is to get maximum points from both games, nothing less than that.

“After the match with Mali, our foreign-based players put themselves in the competitive mode while the local players got a chance to win places in the squad.

“This they did through playing in four practice matches and have shown the desire to be in the squad. I believe they will deliver.”

Sredojevic’s sentiments were echoed by team captain and Yanga SC of Tanzania midfielder Khalid Aucho, who expressed confidence the team will return home victorious.

“We are going for nothing less than two wins against the Amavubi Stars. What gives us confidence is the fact that we have played many derbies and won, so the players are ready for Rwanda,” Aucho said.

“The younger players in the team are like babies taking their first steps to walk. They want to prove a point and are willing to deliver for the Uganda Cranes and make the fans happy.

“The coach gave me a chance to play for the National team when I was really young. It is good he is giving the young players a chance. The senior players on the team will always guide this younger generation but for now, we are only thinking about winning the match against Rwanda.”

The Cranes started their Group E campaign to reach Qatar with a 0-0 draw against Kenya in Nairobi before they returned home to secure a 1-1 draw against group favourites Mali.

Uganda squad

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago, Ismail Watenga, and Nafian Alionzi.

Defenders: Innocent Wafula, Julius Polooto, Isaac Muleme, Aziz Kayondo, Timothy Awany, Najib Fesali, Enock Walusimbi, Livingstone Mulondo, and Geoffrey Wasswa.

Midfielders: Khalid Aucho, Moses Waiswa, Taddeo Lwanga, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Denis Iguma, Shafik Kagimu, Ibrahim Orit, Martin Kizza, and Mustafa Kizza.

Forwards: Yunus Sentamu, Cromwell Rwothomio, Steven Mukwala, and Fahad Bayo.