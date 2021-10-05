World Cup Qualifiers: Broos is no nonsense and will take Bafana Bafana to Qatar – Mphela

The former South Africa striker praises the Belgian coach for the way he has transformed the team, insisting he will qualify them

Former Bafana Bafana forward Katlego Mphela has backed coach Hugo Broos to take South Africa to the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

36-year-old Mphela, who managed 53 appearances for Bafana and scored 23 goals before hanging up his boots, believes Broos has already proven with his first two results in the qualifiers that he means business and should be given time to complete his mission.

'He knows what he wants to do'

“When I listen to him [Broos] and what I read, he sounds like someone who is clear about his work, he knows what he wants to do,” Mphela told Goal.

“He sounds like someone, who is spoilt, someone, who doesn’t take nonsense and from the past two games; I think they look very promising but also not forgetting that both teams they played against didn’t have some of their regular players in the team because of Covid-19 rules from other countries.

“But the type of results they got [from the two matches] is what one needs to qualify in such kind of tournaments, you know playing away and getting a point and then playing at home and winning the game, and if you can continue like this then you stand a good chance to qualify.

“I see us qualifying honestly, it is a tough mission but it is also reachable [to qualify], we have not achieved success in a long time and hopefully we can be behind him [Broos] and I know they can push all the way and qualify but I know the next one will be a bit difficult.”

On the team’s next assignment against Ethiopia, Mphela, who also played for top South African clubs among them Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs said: “Ethiopian teams are very difficult, I have played against Ethiopian teams and you never know what to expect from them especially when you play them in Ethiopia.

“It is going to be a difficult one but I think if we manage to get a good result from this [both away and home] then I think we have a chance to qualify.

“To be honest, so far so good.”

'There is a future for Zwane'

Asked to explain if Sundowns midfielder Themba Zwane has a future with Bafana owing to Broos’ philosophy of picking young players for national team duty, “I think there is a future for [Themba], you know when things go well, it is very hard for you to tamper with the winning team, or winning combination.

“When he came he made it very clear that he wants to go for the youngsters, despite those players who were in the team whether you are on form or not, he made it clear he wants to play youngsters, even yesterday when he spoke he said there is still time for other players, you know, but right now his focus is on young players.

“So I think when the results start to get a bit difficult for him, then he will start calling on these guys [experienced players] to help out the young players, but on this one, I support him because he openly said before he started that he will go with youngsters and so far it is doing well, so lets us give him a chance.

“But I think the likes of Themba [Zwane] and other players will still have a chance to contribute to the national team.”

Bafana will continue with their hunt for a ticket to reach Qatar when they face Ethiopia in a double-header starting with the first meeting set for October 9 at Bahir Dar Stadium in Addis Ababa, and the second battle planned for October 12 at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

The South African national team kicked off their campaign in Group G with a 0-0 draw against Zimbabwe in Harare before they returned home to beat Ghana 1-0.