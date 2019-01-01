NorthEast United’s Robert Jarni - Indian team executed Igor Stimac's tactics perfectly against Qatar

NorthEast United FC manager Robert Jarni praised his compatriot Igor Stimac for executing ‘perfect tactics’ against giants Qatar…

Igor Stimac's pulled off one of their greatest results when they managed to hold champions to a goalless draw on Tuesday in Doha in a World Cup 2022 qualifying game.

, heavily outranked by , were understandably under the pump against a fluid and in-form team. But India were set-up well, defended stoutly and often frustrated Qatar by forcing them to go wide.

However, Qatar came close to score on several occasions but the Indian defenders and particularly Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s heroics made sure that India would ultimately walk away with a point from the tough away fixture.

The custodian was rock solid under the bar and pulled off at least five genuine saves to save India against the hosts.

(ISL) side 's coach Robert Jarni was left impressed by the tactics his compatriot adopted against Qatar to help India get an unlikely point. He also mentioned that the execution of Stimac's tactics was spot on.

In a chat with Goal, Jarni said, “The game was technically and practically well executed. A perfect execution of strategy any coach in the world would want in the given situation and conditions.

“Igor is doing great strategically and building the team technically in a good manner. This is the Croatian way of football and we are proud of it. He is a good coach for Indian football and with time it's only good coming for Indian football.”