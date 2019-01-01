Women's Super League 2019-20 fixtures, teams & tickets

Everything you need to know about the forthcoming Super League season, in which Arsenal will attempt to defend their title

Following the success of ’s Lionesses at the recent FIFA Women’s World Cup in , there is expected to be an upsurge of interest in the domestic game, the top level of which is the Women’s .

were the dominant side in England last year as they won the title and 18 of their 20 fixtures, but face a renewed challenge from and , while newly promoted and will be hopeful of making a positive impression on the league.

Which teams will play in the WSL 2019-20?

WSL teams 2019-20

Arsenal & Hove Albion Chelsea Manchester City Manchester United Reading Tottenham Hotspur

Twelve teams will take part in the competition, an expansion of one up from last year.

Manchester United and Tottenham are the new faces in the league, while Yeovil Town were relegated to the Championship at the end of last season.

All of the ‘Big 6’ in the men’s game are now represented at the top level of women’s football, with Arsenal the defending champions and Manchester City and Chelsea also big names.

Also represented are: Birmingham, Reading, Bristol City, West Ham, Brighton & Hove Albion and .

WSL Fixtures 2019-20

On July 1, the first round of fixtures for the season were revealed, with the campaign set to start with a bang as the Manchester derby will take place at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, September 7 – an international break in the men’s game.

BT Sport will cover that fixture live as well as Arsenal’s home match with West Ham, which will take place at Borehamwood FC.

The other five fixtures will follow a day later, with Chelsea’s match against Tottenham, which will be played at Stamford Bridge, already picked up for live coverage by the BBC.

Matchday 1 fixtures

Sept 7 3pm Man City vs Man Utd Etihad Stadium Sept 8 12:30pm Chelsea vs Tottenham Stamford Bridge Sept 8 2pm Birmingham City vs Everton Solihull Moors FC Sept 8 2pm Liverpool vs Reading Prenton Park Sept 8 2:30pm Arsenal vs West Ham Borehamwood FC Sept 8 3pm Bristol City vs Brighton Stoke Gifford Stadium

Other eye-catching fixtures throughout the season include Arsenal’s London derby with Chelsea on October 13 and their hosting of double winners Manchester City a fortnight later.

The season will conclude on Saturday, May 16, with all 12 teams expected to play concurrent 3pm matches the day before the Premier League season finishes, although this has not been confirmed.

Matchday 22 fixtures

May 16 tbc Arsenal vs Everton Boreham Wood FC May 16 tbc Brighton vs Man City People's Pension Stadium May 16 tbc Chelsea vs Liverpool Kingsmeadow May 16 tbc Man Utd vs Birmingham Leigh Sports Village May 16 tbc Tottenham vs Reading The Hive May 16 tbc West Ham vs Bristol City Rush Green Stadium

There has been a suggestion that there will be double-headers with men’s games in an attempt to further grow the sport, but these have not been confirmed.

A full list of fixtures can be found on the WSL’s official website by clicking here.

How to buy tickets for the WSL

Ticket sales are handled by the individual clubs and are also priced accordingly by each team.

Costs to watch the games are significantly cheaper than in the men’s game.

For example, Manchester City’s derby match at the Etihad Stadium with United has an admission price of £7 for adults. City will adults buying a ticket to claim three children under 16 tickets free of charge for the fixture.

When City played at the Academy Stadium, their usual home venue, during the 2018-19 season ticket prices for an adult ranged from £6.50 to £8.50, depending on the seat, and included unlimited hot and cold drinks.

Ticket links for each team:

Arsenal

Birmingham City

Brighton & Hove Albion

Bristol City

Chelsea

Everton

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United

Reading

Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United