Wolves vs Leicester City: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Both sides aim to bounce back from defeats when they meet in the Premier League

Claude Puel's Leicester City head to Molineux for their Premier League clash with Wolves on Saturday.

Both sides come into the game on the back of defeats, the East Midlands side having lost to Manchester City on Monday and Leicester suffering a 2-1 defeat away to Southampton last weekend.

The sides have already met twice this season and City came out winners both times, first when they took a 2-0 Premier League victory at the King Power Stadium and then again in the third round of the Carabao Cup in September, although penalties were needed on that occasion.

Game Wolves vs Leicester City Date Saturday, January 19 Time 12:30pm GMT / 7:45am ET Stream (US only) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and can be streamed via Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Wolves squad Goalkeepers Patricio, Ruddy Defenders Boly, Coady, Bennett, Castro, Vinagre, Doherty, Iorfa Midfielders Neves, Dendoncker, Saiss, Moutinho, Gibbs-White, Jota, Traore, Costa, Cavaleiro Forwards Jimenez, Bonatini, Mason

Wolves will be without Willy Boly after the defender was shown a straight red card for a lunging tackle on Bernardo Silva at the Etihad Stadium.

Nuno Espirito Santo has no fresh injury concerns though.

Possible Wolves starting XI: Patricio; Bennett, Coady, Dendoncker; Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny; Jota, Jimenez, Costa.

Position Leicester players Goalkeepers Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic Defenders Simpson, Chilwell, Soyuncu, Morgan, Evans, Pereira, Maguire, Fuchs, Benalouane, Knight Midfielders Gray, Maddison, Albrighton, Amartey, Iborra, James, Silva, Mendy, Ndidi, Ghezzal, King, Choudhury, Barnes Forwards Iheanacho, Vardy, Okazaki, Diabate

Jonny Evans is missing for at least the rest of the month with a broken toe, so the centre-back pairing of Wes Morgan and Harry Maguire will likely continue.

Harvey Barnes, who was recently recalled from a loan spell with West Brom and featured as a substitute against Southampton last time out, could be in line for more game-time.

Possible Leicester starting XI: Schmeichel; Pereira, Morgan, Maguire, Chilwell; Mendy, Ndidi, Choudhury; Maddison, Vardy, Albrighton.

Betting & Match Odds

The bookies have the home side down as favourites, with bet365 offering odds of 6/5 on Wolves. Leicester are rated at 12/5 to win the game, while a draw can be backed at 11/5.

Click here to see more offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

Wolves see this home clash as an opportunity to quickly bounce back from their disappointing evening at Man City last week.

It was a strange game in front of a small and subdued crowd at the Etihad, and Gabriel Jesus' 10th minute goal coupled with Boly's dismissal nine minutes later virtually guaranteed victory for the champions.

Speaking after the match, Santo said: "It was a very tough night. When we conceded the goal the game became very difficult, the red card and all these things.

"There was a moment where we tried but it became very hard. Playing against 11 is tough, with a man less it's harder."

Leicester meanwhile are in desperate need of a win with their manager Puel under mounting pressure after losing in the FA Cup to Newport County and then sustaining another defeat at Southampton last time out.

That run has left the Frenchman as one of the favourites to be the next Premier League boss to receive the sack, and a third successive defeat could seal his fate.

Article continues below

After the Southampton defeat, Puel said: "We wanted to perform, we wanted to have a reaction and our concentration was perhaps too much. It was a difficult scenario.

"We didn't manage the first half well. It would have been good to have come back without the second goal but it was harsh and it was a bad moment.

"We played with desire and intensity in the second half but we didn't perform enough."