Wolves fixtures 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details

Wolves will kick off the 2022-23 Premier League season with an away clash against Leeds United.

Bruno Lage's side will then take on Fulham at home before facing off against Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Molineux outfit finished 10th in the Premier League last season, and will be hoping to get the new campaign off to a positive start as they look to force themselves back into European contention.

Wolves' full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.

Wolves Premier League 2022-23 fixture list

Fixtures are subject to change pending TV schedules and events.

Date Kick-off time Fixture 06/08/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Wolverhampton 13/08/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Fulham 20/08/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton 27/08/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Newcastle United 30/08/2022 19:45 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Wolverhampton 03/09/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Southampton 10/09/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Wolverhampton 17/09/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Manchester City 01/10/2022 15:00 West Ham United v Wolverhampton 08/10/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Wolverhampton 15/10/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Nottingham Forest 18/10/2022 20:00 Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton 22/10/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Leicester City 29/10/2022 15:00 Brentford v Wolverhampton 05/11/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Brighton 12/11/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Arsenal 26/12/2022 15:00 Everton v Wolverhampton 31/12/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Manchester United 02/01/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Wolverhampton 14/01/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v West Ham United 21/01/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Wolverhampton 04/02/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Liverpool 11/02/2023 15:00 Southampton v Wolverhampton 18/02/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v A.F.C. Bournemouth 25/02/2023 15:00 Fulham v Wolverhampton 04/03/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Tottenham Hotspur 11/03/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Wolverhampton 18/03/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Leeds United 01/04/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Wolverhampton 08/04/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Chelsea 15/04/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Brentford 22/04/2023 15:00 Leicester City v Wolverhampton 25/04/2023 19:45 Wolverhampton v Crystal Palace 29/04/2023 15:00 Brighton v Wolverhampton 06/05/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Aston Villa 13/05/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Wolverhampton 20/05/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Everton 28/05/2023 16:00 Arsenal v Wolverhampton

Wolves tickets: Prices & how to buy

Tickets for Wolves Premier League games can be bought through official club channels.

Wolves season tickets for 2022-23 range in price from £786 to £590, with further reductions available for senior citizens, junior citizens and disabled supporters.

You can find out more about buying tickets for Wolves games on the official club website.