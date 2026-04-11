With a Moroccan star leading the charge, Mancini is readying Al Sadd’s squad for the showdown with Al Hilal

Al Sadd of Qatar have named a 24-man squad, featuring ten foreign players, for the AFC Champions League knockout stage in Jeddah.

The club announced on its official website that the squad will travel to Jeddah today, Saturday, to prepare for the round-of-16 showdown with Saudi giants Al Hilal at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City Stadium. The team is scheduled to arrive two days before the match to ensure optimal preparation.

The winner will advance to the quarter-finals, where it will meet Japanese side Vissel Kobe, with all remaining knockout rounds taking place in Jeddah.

Ziyech under fire: a dip in form and off-pitch incidents spark controversy.

After the Morocco-Senegal crisis... Africa is changing forever

Bayern Munich suffer a major blow as their star player is ruled out ahead of the Real Madrid clash.

Enzo Fernández cools Madrid’s hopes and his agent ends the Chelsea speculation.



Italian manager Roberto Mancini’s squad features Brazilian full-back Paulo Otávio, winger Giovanni Henrique, midfielders Claudinho and Roberto Firmino,

The squad also features Moroccan centre-back Romain Saïss, Uruguayan midfielder Agustín Soria, Spanish striker Rafa Mochica, French right-back Younes El Hannash, Dutch winger Javiero Delroson and Malian midfielder Mohamed Kamara.

Fourteen Qatari talents complete the squad, among them 2019 and 2023 Asian Player of the Year Akram Afif, captain Hassan Al-Haydos and right-back Pedro Miguel.

From La Masia to the stands… what’s next for Hamza Abdulkarim?

Paris Saint-Germain snatches Barcelona’s target

Free transfers… Real Madrid and Barcelona duo lead the Golden Squad.

The full Al Sadd squad is as follows:

Saad Al-Dosari, Meshaal Barsham, Youssef Al-Balushi, Karim Mohammed, Pedro Miguel, Roman Saiss, Ahmed Suhail, Paulo Otávio, Tariq Salman, Agustín Soria, Mohamed Kamara, Rafa Mochica, Akram Afif, Hashim Ali, Giovanni Henrique, Claudinho, Roberto Firmino, Younes Al-Hannash, Ali Asad, Javiero Delroson, Khokhi Boualam, Hassan Al-Haydos, Mohamed Al-Bakri and Abdullah Al-Yazidi.”