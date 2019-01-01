Willis Plaza: Churchill Brothers took advantage of Mohun Bagan’s weaknesses

The star striker scored a couple of goals in the first half to help Churchill edge past the Mariners…

Willis Plaza took his tally to three goals in the current edition of the as he scored a brace in the first half against to help go top of the table.

The Green and Maroon brigade suffered a 4-2 defeat with Plaza being the star of the evening as he threatened the home side’s defence all evening.

“I’m just glad we got the victory and now I’m looking forward to the next match. It wasn’t about my performance alone today but the whole team. We worked very hard as a unit and are now focused on winning against ,” said Plaza.

The Trinidad and Tobago international was asked if his task was made easy by the ineffective Bagan defence.

“I won’t say that as I had a hard time dealing with (Fran) Morante and (Daniel) Cyrus. They didn’t make it easy. But we took advantage of their weaknesses and took our opportunities well.

“I’m not holding anything personal against any side. I tend to look beyond the past and prefer looking into the future,” he added.

Plaza stated that Churchill Brothers are still a work in progress as they only have two matches under their belt before facing Bagan, one of which was a pre-season tie.

“I played in the Goan league as well. But this team today had only played one game together in pre-season,” he pointed.

Churchill Brothers next face Real Kashmir on December 15th in an away game as they will look to continue their good run of form in the I-League.