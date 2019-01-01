Willian: Weird playing for Lampard but titles are the target for Chelsea

The Brazil international forward is working under a man he once played alongside, but the ambition at Stamford Bridge has not changed

Willian admits it is a little “weird” playing under former team-mate Frank Lampard at , but he is enjoying the experience and says major silverware remains the target for those at Stamford Bridge.

The international forward arrived in west London during the summer of 2013.

Six years on, a legendary figure Willian once worked alongside is now calling the shots, with the Blues having turned to a familiar face in their pursuit of managerial inspiration.

Lampard has made a positive start to life in a high-profile coaching post, with progress being made in Premier League and competition.

Willian has an important role to play in Chelsea’s plans, with the South American taking instructions from a familiar face he spent a debut season in taking inspiration from.

“He was an intelligent player, one of the best in his position,” Willian told the Blues’ official website of Lampard.

“A quality player. When you see players like him you can say maybe in the future he can become a manager, and he’s here with us!

“It’s a bit weird he is my boss now, but I am very happy to work with him again. He has given me the confidence to play. He wants me to be happy.

“A part of the performances I have had in the past couple of games I have to dedicate to him. He always says to me ‘I want you to be happy’. That’s why I have been playing like I have been.

“I think our style of play has helped me, but not only that. The freedom he gives to us is important as well. I don’t have to stay on the right side. I can move around, I can move between the lines, I can move to the left side as well.

“I feel good playing in this way and that’s why I have been playing better and better. I hope to continue like this.”

Lampard took on a testing job when stepping into a first Premier League coaching role.

Chelsea had seen Maurizio Sarri take his vast experience back to at , while FIFA had stung the club with a two-window transfer ban.

The Blues have overcome those challenges and Willian says ambition remains the same.

A man who has reached the 300-appearance mark for the club this season, added on his targets: “To continue to play, to play at my best level, goals, assists, and to win titles.

“If you play for this club you have to think about winning titles because Chelsea always wants to win.

“We know there’s a new coach, a new philosophy, but we can win something important. That’s what I want.”