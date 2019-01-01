Troost-Ekong absent in Udinese’s 1-0 loss to Inter Milan

The Tottenham Hotspur academy graduate did not feature in Le Zebrette’s clash with the Nerazzurri

recorded their second loss of the season after going down 1-0 to Milan at the San Siro on Saturday evening, with Nigerian centre-back William Troost-Ekong missing from the team.

The Little Zebras started the campaign with a solid 1-0 home win against , before losing 3-1 on their turf to .

Rodrigo de Paul was given a straight red card in the 35th minute of this game, and that gave Inter the advantage as Stefano Sensi scored eight minutes later.

FT: #InterUdinese 1-0

It's all over at San Siro. Inter have beaten Udinese 1-0 thanks to Sensi's goal towards the end of the first half. The Bianconeri leave with their pride intact, having played with 10 men since the 35th minute after De Paul was sent off. — Udinese Calcio (@Udinese_1896) September 14, 2019

Troost-Ekong has been ever-present for Udinese this season, playing in three competitive games and completing every minute.

He was on duty with Super Eagles during the international break, playing alongside Semi Ajayi in the 2-2 draw with in Dnipro.

held a 2-0 goal lead into the break courtesy of Joe Aribo and Victor Osimhen, only for the hosts to level matters in the second half.

Troost-Ekong was substituted for ’ Chidozie Awaziem in the 87th minute of the friendly match.