Willem II's Gachangi reveals Manchester United ambition, desire for Champions League success

The teenager talks about his long-term career targets as he fast makes his name in the Dutch top-tier competition

Garvin Gachangi is a little-known Kenyan footballer fast making his name with Willem II and has the ambition of playing for and Harambee Stars.

Gachangi, 17, who loves Brazilian and PSG forward Neymar Jr, rose from lower Dutch sides until 2019 when he was spotted and signed by Willem II. Although the Eredivisie was cancelled recently, Gacchangi hopes to break into the first team in the near future.

“I love how he [Neymar] plays and his technique is amazing," Gachangi told Daily Nation.

“I know I have a long way to go before I can achieve what he has done in football but it is a sacrifice I am willing to take. I really want to make a name for myself in the world of football.

“My goals now are playing every game, scoring goals, making my debut in the first team and playing for my country .

“My long-term dreams are playing for Manchester United, winning the and becoming one of the biggest players to do so.

“However, that will come in the near future.”

As Gichangi dreams big away from his motherland he is, however, alive to the fact of the huge sacrifices he has to make in order to achieve his career targets.

"Right now, my focus is becoming a better player - I know I am fast and technically gifted - but I have to work on some aspects of my game like shooting, my left foot and become a better passer of the ball,” the teenager added.

Gachangi's family moved to the in 2014 where he launched his career and successfully found himself joining one bigger club after another until when he was signed by the Tilburg-based outfit.

“My football journey started in 2015 when I was 13 years old,” Gachangi says.

“I started at a small amateur club called VV ONI. I played there for one season until 2016 then I stopped for a while.

“Two years later in 2018, I moved to another small amateur club called AV Eindhoven where I played until 2019.

“After that, I felt like I needed to take it to the next level, and so in 2019, I went to play for a club called Brabantia. It’s also an amateur club but at a higher level than the previous two clubs.

“That year was a really good year for me as I was scouted by a professional club called FC Eindhoven.

“While playing there two months later, we had a friendly match with one of the biggest clubs in Holland called Willem ll.

“I played well enough that Willem enquired about me and they signed me. So far at Willem ll, it has been not been easy for me because I had never played at such a high level."