Will Robert Lewandowski be fit to play for Bayern Munich vs PSG in the Champions League?

The Poland international might not face PSG in the Champions League quarter-final – and here's why

Robert Lewandowski has continued to reach stellar scoring heights with Bayern, already reaching a combined 40 goals in both the Bundesliga and Champions League.

But the Germans were forced to reckon with his absence when they faced Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-final first leg that ended in a 3-2 loss.

So will Lewandowski be able to face the French heavyweights? Goal takes a look.

Will Lewandowski be playing the second leg against PSG?

Lewandowski was forced to miss out on Bayern's first Champions League clash against PSG due to a sprained ligament in his right knee, and it looks certain that he will miss out on the second leg as well.

"No, [next week] is still too early," Lewandowski had told Sky Sports. "I'll do everything I can to get back on the pitch, but only when I feel really good and safe. It's not a good feeling to sit at home."

The striker picked up the injury during Poland's World Cup qualification game against Andorra in March, which resulted in a 3-0 victory that Lewandowski scored twice in.

The forward was substituted in the second half, and will now have to continue to make do with watching his side's Champions League second quarter-final against the French champions from the sidelines.

Lewandowski was absent for Bayern's first-leg 3-2 loss against the French giants at the Allianz Arena, and his side will be rueing his absence as they seek to overcome the deficit.

Should Bayern fail to win against PSG, they will be knocked out of the tournament and unable to defend their title.

Bayern Munich had confirmed the injury on their Twitter account, stating: "Robert Lewandowski has suffered sprained ligaments in his right knee. The striker will be out for around four weeks."

Robert Lewandowski has suffered sprained ligaments in his right knee. The striker will be out for around four weeks. pic.twitter.com/aK7lPgso3g — 🏆🏆🏆FC Bayern English🏆🏆🏆 (@FCBayernEN) March 30, 2021

How many games will Lewandowski miss for Bayern?

Lewandowski was ruled to be out of action for roughly four weeks following his diagnosis on international duty.

On top of missing the first Champions League clash against PSG – and the second leg at the Parc des Princes on April 13 – the striker is also set to be ruled out of Bayern's Bundesliga fixture against Wolfsburg on April 17.

Lewandowski should be set to return to action by April 25, four weeks after he picked up the injury on international duty.

He could be fit in time to face off against Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga on May 8.

Lewandowski's injury will be a massive blow to Bayern, with the forward already having scored five goals in the Champions League this season and a whopping 35 in the Bundesliga.

Article continues below

He currently is the leading goal-scorer of the European Golden Shoe, edging out Cristiano Ronaldo (25 goals) and Lionel Messi (23 goals).

Bayern lifted four trophies last season - the Bundesliga, Champions League, DFB Pokal and Club World Cup - and they are among the favourites to retain their Champions League title this year.

The side have maintained a comfortable lead over their Bundesliga rivals, sitting five points clear of second-placed RB Leipzig in the German league table.